U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, prepares to taxi at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Prior to taxi, Johnson waited for clearance from the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8458625
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-NC910-1539
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
