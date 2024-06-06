A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, prepares to taxi at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Prior to taxi, Johnson waited for clearance from the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

