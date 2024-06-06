A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, pose for a picture with Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students at United High School in Laredo, TX, Feb. 23, 2024. The A-10 Demo Team visited schools to inspire and recruit the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
