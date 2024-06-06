U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, inspects a demo jet at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Gonzalez was the sole E & E technician on the demo team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8458623 VIRIN: 240226-F-NC910-1380 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.21 MB Location: LAREDO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.