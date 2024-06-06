Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 11 of 16]

    A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

    LAREDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, inspects a demo jet at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Gonzalez was the sole E & E technician on the demo team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:38
    Location: LAREDO, TEXAS, US
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    outreach
    A-10 Demonstration Team

