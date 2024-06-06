U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, taxis down the runway during the Stars and Stripes Air Show Spectacular in Laredo, TX, February 25, 2024. The A-10 Demo Team traveled to multiple air shows each year around the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8458613
|VIRIN:
|240225-F-NC910-1149
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT