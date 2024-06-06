U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, taxis down the runway during the Stars and Stripes Air Show Spectacular in Laredo, TX, February 25, 2024. The A-10 Demo Team traveled to multiple air shows each year around the U.S. and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8458613 VIRIN: 240225-F-NC910-1149 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.45 MB Location: LAREDO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.