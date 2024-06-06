A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, runs the A-10’s defog system before takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Due to the early-morning takeoff, the team took additional precautions to make sure the jets were safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

