U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, runs the A-10’s defog system before takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Due to the early-morning takeoff, the team took additional precautions to make sure the jets were safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8458626
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-NC910-1500
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
