U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Brewer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team non-commissioned officer in charge, narrates the A-10 demo during the Stars and Stripes Air Show Spectacular in Laredo, TX, February 25, 2024. The A-10 demo exhibited the combat capabilities of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8458614
|VIRIN:
|240225-F-NC910-1184
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
