U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team prepare the demo jets for takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Prior to takeoff, the team ensured the travel pods were secured and made sure all the flight systems were operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
