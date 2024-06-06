A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team prepare the demo jets for takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Prior to takeoff, the team ensured the travel pods were secured and made sure all the flight systems were operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

