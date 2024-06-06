U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torrey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, speaks to a teammate while preparing the demo jets for takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Crew chiefs were responsible for finding potential maintenance issues and having the specialists on the team correct them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8458621 VIRIN: 240226-F-NC910-1322 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 937.35 KB Location: LAREDO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.