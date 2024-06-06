A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Brewer, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team noncommissioned officer in charge, smiles while speaking to a teammate at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Morale was high, despite having to wake up earlier than normal to launch the jets back to home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

