U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Burgos, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) assistant dedicated crew chief, performs pre-flight checks before takeoff during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2024. The 79th FGS was responsible for providing aircrew with safe and reliable aircraft for offensive and defensive training operations during CF 24-2 and WSEP. The exercises provided maintenance units an opportunity to practice preparing and transporting deployment packages, ensuring the unit is able to efficiently respond if called for a real-world tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8437441 VIRIN: 240513-F-VV695-1028 Resolution: 5021x3587 Size: 627.32 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.