U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brett Egan, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, ensures the readiness of training munitions before takeoff during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. Weapons maintenance Airmen increased operations to support both CF 24-2 and WSEP simultaneously, quickly swapping between live and training munitions to ensure uninterrupted exercise operations for 79th Fighter Squadron pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8437431 VIRIN: 240515-F-VV695-1006 Resolution: 5395x3590 Size: 713.81 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.