U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brett Egan, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, ensures the readiness of training munitions before takeoff during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. Weapons maintenance Airmen increased operations to support both CF 24-2 and WSEP simultaneously, quickly swapping between live and training munitions to ensure uninterrupted exercise operations for 79th Fighter Squadron pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|05.15.2024
|05.29.2024 13:34
|8437431
|240515-F-VV695-1006
|5395x3590
|713.81 KB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|0
79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
