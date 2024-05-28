79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

U.S. Air Force Capt. Barry MacNeil, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, greets Airman 1st Class Jose Burgos, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before takeoff during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadrons’ ability to support and conduct air-to-air live fire missions, boosting confidence and providing critical feedback to both pilots and ground crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

