    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 2 of 11]

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Barry MacNeil, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, greets Airman 1st Class Jose Burgos, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before takeoff during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadrons’ ability to support and conduct air-to-air live fire missions, boosting confidence and providing critical feedback to both pilots and ground crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8437423
    VIRIN: 240514-F-VV695-1019
    Resolution: 4757x3398
    Size: 882.89 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Fighter Wing
    WSEP
    79th FS
    79th FGS
    Checkered Flag 24-2

