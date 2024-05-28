79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Glen Cortese, Staff Sgt. Zechariah Hamilton and Senior Airman Jack Tate, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons load crew members, perform a team lift to ensure training munitions are safely fitted to an aircraft during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. WSEP provided many 79th FGS weapons maintainers an opportunity to operate with live munitions for the first time and evaluate weapons systems and performance in simulated combat scenarios, enhancing the tactical efficiency and readiness of 20th Fighter Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

