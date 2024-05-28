Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 10 of 11]

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Glen Cortese, Staff Sgt. Zechariah Hamilton and Senior Airman Jack Tate, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons load crew members, perform a team lift to ensure training munitions are safely fitted to an aircraft during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. WSEP provided many 79th FGS weapons maintainers an opportunity to operate with live munitions for the first time and evaluate weapons systems and performance in simulated combat scenarios, enhancing the tactical efficiency and readiness of 20th Fighter Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8437432
    VIRIN: 240515-F-VV695-1010
    Resolution: 5155x3682
    Size: 855.74 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    79th &lsquo;Tigers&rsquo; take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    20th Fighter Wing
    WSEP
    79th FS
    79th FGS
    Checkered Flag 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT