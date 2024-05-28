79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Epley, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, displays squadron pride before takeoff during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. The concurrent exercises provided 79th FS pilots opportunities to integrate with 5th generation fighter aircraft and operate live-fire munitions, boosting pilot confidence in weapons employment and providing the unit with critical feedback to further enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
