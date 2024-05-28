U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Epley, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, displays squadron pride before takeoff during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. The concurrent exercises provided 79th FS pilots opportunities to integrate with 5th generation fighter aircraft and operate live-fire munitions, boosting pilot confidence in weapons employment and providing the unit with critical feedback to further enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8437428 VIRIN: 240514-F-VV695-1008 Resolution: 5498x3665 Size: 1.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.