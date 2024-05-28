Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 7 of 11]

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron ‘Tigers’ participated in the concurrent exercises to integrate 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft and test their ability to generate and sustain enemy anti-air suppression in a large-scale training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Fighter Wing
    WSEP
    79th FS
    79th FGS
    Checkered Flag 24-2

