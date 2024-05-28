A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron ‘Tigers’ participated in the concurrent exercises to integrate 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft and test their ability to generate and sustain enemy anti-air suppression in a large-scale training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8437429 VIRIN: 240515-F-VV695-1048 Resolution: 3362x2241 Size: 440.8 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.