A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. The 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron ‘Tigers’ participated in the concurrent exercises to integrate 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft and test their ability to generate and sustain enemy anti-air suppression in a large-scale training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|05.15.2024
|05.29.2024 13:34
|8437429
|240515-F-VV695-1048
|3362x2241
|440.8 KB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|1
79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
