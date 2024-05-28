Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 5 of 11]

    79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) helmet is prepped for use before takeoff during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2024. The 79th FS ‘Tigers’ participated in WSEP concurrently with CF 24-2 to strengthen pilot confidence in air-to-air combat and live-fire employment in a large-scale training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8437426
    VIRIN: 240513-F-VV695-1009
    Resolution: 5723x3815
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Fighter Wing
    WSEP
    79th FS
    79th FGS
    Checkered Flag 24-2

