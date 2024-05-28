79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

A 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) helmet is prepped for use before takeoff during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2024. The 79th FS ‘Tigers’ participated in WSEP concurrently with CF 24-2 to strengthen pilot confidence in air-to-air combat and live-fire employment in a large-scale training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 13:34
|Photo ID:
|8437426
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VV695-1009
|Resolution:
|5723x3815
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
