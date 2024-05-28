U.S. Air Force Capt. Josiah Savoie, 79th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares for launch during Checkered Flag (CF) 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2024. CF 24-2 is a large force exercise designed to prepare participating units for immediate response force mission sets by strengthening air combat tactics, aerial refueling operations and overall mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|05.23.2024
|05.29.2024 13:34
|8437424
|240510-F-VV695-1065
|4212x2808
|618.54 KB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP
