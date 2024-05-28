79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

A U.S. Air Force 53rd Wing Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) pilot is marshaled by Airman 1st Class Kristopher Pearce, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before takeoff during Checkered Flag 24-2 and WSEP at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2024. WSEP training facilitators conducted exercise operations from the ground and sky, collecting data and providing performance feedback to 79th Fighter Squadron pilots to increase their mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

