79th ‘Tigers’ take on Checkered Flag 24-2, WSEP

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ukya Ortiz, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, readies his pilot for takeoff during Checkered Flag 24-2 and the Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. The concurrent exercises provided ground crew and pilots an opportunity to prepare, load and employ live munitions, generating critical data for the larger Air Force on how those munitions and tactics perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

