A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

U.S. Airmen, members of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, sit between the demo jets during a twilight show at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. The team waited for the firework show which also included aerial performances by civilian aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
