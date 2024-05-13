A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, stands at parade rest during the A-10 Demo Team ground performance at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. The goal of the Demo Team was to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. by demonstrating the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

