    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 6 of 16]

    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

    VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration during the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. The demonstration included a number of acrobatic maneuvers and simulated air-to-ground attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

