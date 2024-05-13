A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, marshals an A-10 while Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, stands by to salute the pilot during an A-10 Demo Team performance at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. Marshaling aircraft ensures clearance for pilots as they begin to taxi to the runways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

