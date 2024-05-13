A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, inspects the A-10 to ensure proper operation during the ground performance at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. During the team’s ground performance, team members check flight controls and close panels on the underside of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

