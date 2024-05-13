U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, lines up for a simulated air-to-ground attack during a demonstration at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. The A-10’s maneuverability allows it to reorient after an attack and be ready to strike again within 30 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:45 Photo ID: 8409976 VIRIN: 240503-F-NC910-1595 Resolution: 1496x995 Size: 278 KB Location: VERO BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.