U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tryston Salyers, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team avionics craftsman, watches the A-10 Demo Team ground performance at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. As an avionics craftsman, Salyers maintained the A-10’s on-board computer systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:45 Photo ID: 8409968 VIRIN: 240503-F-NC910-1325 Resolution: 5313x3535 Size: 2.72 MB Location: VERO BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.