A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, stands at parade rest while Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team pilot, prepares to taxi during the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. After inspecting the plane to make sure it was flight-ready, Decuir stood by until Johnson gave him the signal to pull chocks so she could taxi the jet to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

