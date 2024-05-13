U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, stands at parade rest while Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team pilot, prepares to taxi during the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. After inspecting the plane to make sure it was flight-ready, Decuir stood by until Johnson gave him the signal to pull chocks so she could taxi the jet to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8409971
|VIRIN:
|240503-F-NC910-1391
|Resolution:
|5822x3874
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|VERO BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS
