Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 5 of 16]

    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

    VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, stands at parade rest while Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Demo Team pilot, prepares to taxi during the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. After inspecting the plane to make sure it was flight-ready, Decuir stood by until Johnson gave him the signal to pull chocks so she could taxi the jet to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8409971
    VIRIN: 240503-F-NC910-1391
    Resolution: 5822x3874
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: VERO BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show
    A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10
    A-10 Demo
    A-10 Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT