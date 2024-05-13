A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies a demonstration during the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. Johnson performed acrobatic maneuvers to demonstrate the A-10’s combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
