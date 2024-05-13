U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, stands during the A-10 Demo Team ground performance at the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. As an engines specialist, Bowens ensured that the A-10’s engines were working properly and performed any necessary maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:45 Photo ID: 8409970 VIRIN: 240503-F-NC910-1359 Resolution: 1847x1229 Size: 314.25 KB Location: VERO BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.