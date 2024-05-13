U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies at sunset during the Vero Beach Air Show in Vero Beach, Fla., May 3, 2024. During this portion of the demo, Johnson was reorienting the jet for simulated air-to-ground attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8409977
|VIRIN:
|240503-F-NC910-1626
|Resolution:
|4937x3285
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|VERO BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo Team 2024 Vero Beach Air Show [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
