A prisoner of war, missing in action “missing man” table is seen during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. The table is usually set to remind participants of an event of those that could not attend because they were lost in action through a series of symbols including a white tablecloth, a single candle, a book of faith, an inverted glass, a single red rose in a vase, a yellow ribbon, and a plate containing a slice of lemon and a small amount of salt. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

