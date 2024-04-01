Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Donald Canaday and his wife, Sharon, left, talk with Richard Leirer and his wife, Terri, center, talk with Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, look on during USAFMCOM’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. The command welcomed home 15 Indiana Vietnam War-era veterans during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

