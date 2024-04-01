Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Richard Storm, left, and Richard Leirer, center, talk with U.S. Army Col. Kevin Pierce, U.S. Army Financial Management Command chief of staff, after USAFMCOM’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Storm flew CH-47 Chinook helicopters in Vietnam from 1969-1970, earning two Distinguished Flying Crosses and 28 Air Medals, and Leirer served two combat tours in Vietnam with assault helicopter companies. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

