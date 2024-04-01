Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War commemoration [Image 3 of 12]

    Vietnam War commemoration

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Stan Soderstrom, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, left, presents John Anderson with a Vietnam War lapel pin during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Anderson served in the U.S. Army as a scout driver and light vehicle driver from 66-1968. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Vietnam War commemoration honors Indiana veterans

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    U.S. Army
    USAFMCOM

