Stan Soderstrom, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, left, presents John Anderson with a Vietnam War lapel pin during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Anderson served in the U.S. Army as a scout driver and light vehicle driver from 66-1968. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 22:48 Photo ID: 8325235 VIRIN: 240325-A-IM476-2303 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.57 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.