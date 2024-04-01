Stan Soderstrom, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, left, presents John Anderson with a Vietnam War lapel pin during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Anderson served in the U.S. Army as a scout driver and light vehicle driver from 66-1968. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam War commemoration honors Indiana veterans
