Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Donald Canaday salutes Vietnam War-era veterans as his wife, Sharon, and Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, look on during USAFMCOM’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Canaday enlisted in the U.S. Army infantry in 1954, attended Officer Candidate School, commanded two artillery batteries, served in Vietnam from 1964-1965 as a senior advisor of a South Vietnamese infantry battalion, and served as commander of President Gerald Ford’s amnesty program of Vietnam deserters at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 22:48 Photo ID: 8325239 VIRIN: 240325-A-IM476-2466 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.8 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.