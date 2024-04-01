Chris Schneider, Museum of 20th Century Warfare president, describes a U.S. Army Vietnam War-era uniform to Stan Soderstrom, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, left, and retired U.S. Army Mater Sgt. Robert Cansler after the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Cansler enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, served as a flight engineer on the Army’s newly minted AC-1 and CV-2 Caribou aircraft, served two tours in Vietnam, and eventually transferred to the Army’s Finance Corps as an accountant. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

