    Vietnam War commemoration [Image 6 of 12]

    Vietnam War commemoration

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, presents a one-star note to retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Ric]hard Storm, as Stan Soderstrom, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, prepares to give him a Vietnam War lapel pin during USAFMCOM’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Storm enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 as a communications maintenance specialist, attended Officer Candidate School in 1967 and flight school in 1968, flew CH-47 Chinook helicopters with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam from 1969-1970, became a dermatologist, and retired from the Army in 1992. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam War commemoration honors Indiana veterans

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    U.S. Army
    USAFMCOM

