Richard Leirer, who served in the U.S. Army for a decade, including two combat tours in Vietnam with assault helicopter companies, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. After his Army Service, Leirer had a successful career working as a computer engineer and now volunteers with several veterans’ service organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 22:48 Photo ID: 8325234 VIRIN: 240325-A-IM476-2287 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.41 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.