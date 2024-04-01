Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War commemoration [Image 2 of 12]

    Vietnam War commemoration

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Richard Leirer, who served in the U.S. Army for a decade, including two combat tours in Vietnam with assault helicopter companies, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. After his Army Service, Leirer had a successful career working as a computer engineer and now volunteers with several veterans’ service organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Vietnam War commemoration honors Indiana veterans

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    U.S. Army
    USAFMCOM

