Richard Leirer, who served in the U.S. Army for a decade, including two combat tours in Vietnam with assault helicopter companies, delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. After his Army Service, Leirer had a successful career working as a computer engineer and now volunteers with several veterans’ service organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8325234
|VIRIN:
|240325-A-IM476-2287
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam War commemoration honors Indiana veterans
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT