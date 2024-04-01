Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, presents a one-star note to Ralph Carie, the son-in-law of former U.S. Army Spc. 4 Lyle Kenneth Stoddard, as Stan Soderstrom, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, prepares to give him a Vietnam War lapel pin during USAFMCOM’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Stoddard, who passed away last year, served one tour in Vietnam as a transportation specialist with Company B, 170th Transportation Battalion, 11th Air Assault Division. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

