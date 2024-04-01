Retired U.S. Army Mater Sgt. Robert Cansler encourages fellow Vietnam War veterans to take Honor Flights to see the Vietnam War Memorial during the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. Cansler enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, served as a flight engineer on the Army’s newly minted AC-1 and CV-2 Caribou aircraft, served two tours in Vietnam, and eventually transferred to the Army’s Finance Corps as an accountant. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
Vietnam War commemoration honors Indiana veterans
