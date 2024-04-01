Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, presents a one-star note to retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel McKoy, as his wife, Maxine, looks on during USAFMCOM’s Vietnam War commemoration at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis March 25, 2024. McKoy enlisted in December 1969 as a field artillery cannoneer, served as a finance specialist on his first tour in Vietnam, served with Army special forces on his second tour in Vietnam, and graduated with Class 15 of the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy in 1980. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 22:48 Photo ID: 8325237 VIRIN: 240325-A-IM476-2367 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.68 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam War commemoration [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.