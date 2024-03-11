Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12]

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N flight engineer, helps a Yokota grade schooler with aircrew communications during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Members of the 459th AS, 36th Airlift Squadron, and the 374th Operations Support Squadron all came together to support the 3rd annual event supporting the achievements of women in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Yokota hosts &lsquo;Fly Girls&rsquo; event; inspires next generation of aviators

