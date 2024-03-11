Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N flight engineer, helps a Yokota grade schooler with aircrew communications during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Members of the 459th AS, 36th Airlift Squadron, and the 374th Operations Support Squadron all came together to support the 3rd annual event supporting the achievements of women in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|03.07.2024
|03.12.2024 03:21
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
