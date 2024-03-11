A Yokota grade schooler takes a photo out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Fly Girls gave Yokota and Middle School students an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules, C-12 Huron, or a UH-1N Huey Helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8282505
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-PJ020-1134
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators
