    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 9 of 12]

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Yokota grade schooler takes a photo out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Fly Girls gave Yokota and Middle School students an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules, C-12 Huron, or a UH-1N Huey Helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8282505
    VIRIN: 240308-F-PJ020-1134
    Resolution: 5036x3357
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Yokota hosts &lsquo;Fly Girls&rsquo; event; inspires next generation of aviators

    PACAF
    community
    aviation
    374 OG
    INDOPACOM
    Women’s History Month

