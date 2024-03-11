A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Aircraft sits next to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H assigned to Komaki Air Base during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. In addition to the C-130 aircraft, Fly Girls also offered static displays of an F-16 fighter jet from the 14th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base and a C-12 Huron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8282504
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-PJ020-1165
|Resolution:
|5568x1480
|Size:
|386.97 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT