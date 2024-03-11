Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Aircraft sits next to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H assigned to Komaki Air Base during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. In addition to the C-130 aircraft, Fly Girls also offered static displays of an F-16 fighter jet from the 14th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base and a C-12 Huron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

