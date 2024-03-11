A ‘Fly Girls 2024’ patch rests on the shoulder of U.S. Air Force Capt. Casey Guardia, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Helicopter pilot, during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Fly Girls is an annual event celebrating the continued accomplishments of women in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 03.07.2024
Date Posted: 03.12.2024
Yokota hosts 'Fly Girls' event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Slater