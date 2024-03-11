Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Dippel, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, speaks to participants during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Members of the 374th Operations Group and flying units from Misawa Air Base and Komaki Air Base were present to teach students about the contributions women have made, and continue to make, in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

