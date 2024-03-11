Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tonisha Odom, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures seatbelts of participants onboard a C-130J Super Hercules during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Participating students were able to learn about different aviation career fields, tour aircrafts, and go on female-piloted flights on a C-130J Super Hercules, C-12 Huron, or UH-1N Huey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP