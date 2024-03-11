Aircrew from the 459th Airlift Squadron and participants wave from a UH-N1 Huey before take-off during Fly Girls at Yokota the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Approximately 100 middle and high school students gathered near the Yokota flightline to attend Fly Girls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8282497
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-SL055-1467
|Resolution:
|6477x4318
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators
