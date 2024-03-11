A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to take off while participants tour an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to 14th Fighter Squadron during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Participants were given the opportunity to learn about different aviation career fields and tour the F-16 from the 35th Fighter Wing of Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:21 Photo ID: 8282502 VIRIN: 240308-F-SL055-1356 Resolution: 5845x3897 Size: 1.33 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.