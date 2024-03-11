Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 6 of 12]

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to take off while participants tour an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to 14th Fighter Squadron during the annual ‘Fly Girls’ aviation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Participants were given the opportunity to learn about different aviation career fields and tour the F-16 from the 35th Fighter Wing of Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8282502
    VIRIN: 240308-F-SL055-1356
    Resolution: 5845x3897
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    community
    aviation
    374 OG
    INDOPACOM
    Women’s History Month

