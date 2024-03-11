Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators [Image 10 of 12]

    Yokota hosts ‘Fly Girls’ event; inspires next generation of aviators

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Jameson Branco, Yokota Middle School sixth grader, tries on an aircrew helmet next to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reina Terrazas, 374th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 8, 2024. Approximately 100 Yokota Middle and High schoolers attended the event and learned about aviation and the organizations involved with flying aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 03:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Yokota hosts 'Fly Girls' event; inspires next generation of aviators

    PACAF
    community
    aviation
    374 OG
    INDOPACOM
    Women’s History Month

